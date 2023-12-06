CDS Gen Chauhan interacts with senior military brass of three services

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday held wide-ranging deliberations with senior military brass at a combined leadership conclave with a focus on geo-strategic issues and ways to effectively deal with any future national security challenge.

Gen Chauhan provided an insight into modern warfare and national security while presiding over the first session of the three-day conclave, the defence ministry said.

"Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan presided over the first session of Combined Leadership Conclave and interacted with the senior leadership of the armed forces in New Delhi," it said.

The three-day conclave is focussing on geo-strategic issues, contemporary and emerging security challenges and ways to ensure integration and jointness among the three services.

Eminent personalities with in-depth experience in respective fields will also interact with participants enlightening them about issues of national importance, the ministry said.

"The conclave aims to serve as a development programme for senior officers of the three services, focused on regional and national security issues with a view to enhance synergy, both at operational and strategic levels within the armed forces," it said in a statement.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew and other senior officers of Integrated Defence Staff were also present at the event. PTI MPB CK CK