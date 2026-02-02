CDS Gen Chauhan on official visit to Armenia, visits Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) An Indian delegation led by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is currently on an official visit to Armenia, which marks an "important step" in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two nations, officials said on Monday.

In a series of posts on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) shared some updates on the four-day visit, along with some photos.

"An Indian defence delegation led by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS, reached Republic of Armenia on a four days official visit on 01 Feb. The visit marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two Nations," the HQ IDS posted.

The delegation was received in Yerevan by Nilakshi Saha Sinha, Ambassador of India to Armenia, and Maj Gen Temur Shahnazaryan, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

In another post, the HQ IDS wrote, Gen Chauhan laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial & Museum in Yerevan, "honouring the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide".

"The Memorial's symbolic structures and the adjoining museum stand as a poignant testament to human suffering, resilience and the universal importance of remembrance, justice and peace. #DefenceDiplomacy #BilateralRelations #IndiaArmeniaFriendship," it said.

The CDS was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Armenian Armed Forces, including an impressive Guard of Honour and military band display, in Yerevan.

"The Indian Delegation expressed its sincere appreciation for the warm reception and gracious hospitality, reflecting the deepening ties and enduring friendship between India and Armenia," the HQ IDS posted. PTI KND AMJ AMJ