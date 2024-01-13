CDS Gen Chauhan visits NCC R-Day Camp in Delhi, praises cadets

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday visited the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp here and highlighted the commendable efforts of its cadets in nation building, officials said.

The CDS reviewed the 'Guard of Honour' by cadets drawn from all the three wings of the National Cadet Cirps (NCC) -- army, navy and air force, followed by a brilliant band display by the girl cadets of BITS, Pilani, they added.

He said the NCC, true to its motto of 'Unity and Discipline', has grown from a modest beginning into the largest uniformed youth organization in the world.

General Chauhan, in his address, lauded the NCC's contribution in inculcating the qualities of discipline, leadership and camaraderie among the youth of the country.

He highlighted the commendable efforts made by NCC cadets in nation-building and their significant contribution in activities such as 'International Yoga Day', 'Har Ghar Tiranga', 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' and other similar initiatives. PTI KND RPA