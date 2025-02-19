CDS Gen Chauhan visits prestigious RIMC in Dehradun

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday visited the Rashtriya Indian Military College, reaffirming the institution's pivotal role in shaping the future leadership of the country's armed forces.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, he urged cadets to embrace technological advancements, strategic thinking, and adaptability to meet future security challenges.

The prestigious military institution, located in sylvan surroundings in Dehradun, was established four years after the end of World War I and opened by then Prince of Wales on March 13, 1922, during his royal tour of India.

Originally christened as the Prince of Wales' Royal Indian Military College, after Independence it was renamed as the Rashtriya Indian Military College, popularly called RIMC.

Gen Chauhan, during his visit was received with full military honours and accorded a warm welcome by the Commandant, faculty and cadets of the RIMC, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He interacted with cadets and faculty, gaining insights into the carefully structured training, academic curriculum, and leadership development programmes at the institution.

In his address, Gen Chauhan lauded RIMC's legacy of producing distinguished military leaders and emphasised the values of discipline, integrity, and service to the nation.

He appreciated the institution's commitment to integrating modern education with military traditions, ensuring that cadets are "well-equipped for future challenges". The CDS also visited the Somnath Resource Centre and Museum, which showcases RIMC's rich history and the contributions of its illustrious alumni to the nation.

Gen Chauhan took keen interest in the exhibits, reflecting on the role of RIMC-trained officers in various military operations.

As a mark of commitment to growth and resilience, the CDS planted a tree on campus. The visit concluded with cadets expressing gratitude for his inspiring words and reaffirming their dedication to upholding the values and traditions of RIMC.

The visit of the Chief of Defence Staff reinforced RIMC's standing as a premier institution dedicated to grooming future military leaders and instilling in them an unwavering spirit of service and patriotism, it said.