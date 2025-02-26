CDS General Anil Chauhan offers prayers at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan offered prayers at the famous Lord Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple here on Wednesday.

A temple spokesperson said General Chauhan and his spouse visited the temple at 7 am and completed darshan by 7.10 am.

They were accompanied by a few officers from the Southern Air Command.

On behalf of the temple administration, officials presented him with a calendar and a photo of Lord Padmanabha Swamy, the spokesperson added. Sources said General Chauhan was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend a seminar at the headquarters of the Southern Air Command. PTI TGB ADB