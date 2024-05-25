CDS General Anil Chauhan visits IAF HQ Training Command in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 25 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Training Command of the Indian Air Force headquartered here and stressed on the need to further enhance joint efforts to efficiently utilise the scarce resources of the nation for better training.

According to a Defence statement on Saturday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) visited the HQ Training Command, IAF on May 24.

During his visit, the CDS was briefed about the role of Training Command and recent initiatives in optimising training activities and the challenges being faced in improving the efficiency of training, towards enhancing the overall operational preparedness of the IAF, it said.

While addressing the functionaries of Training Command, Chauhan lauded the efforts of all personnel to create synergy amongst the services in conducting training related to common and similar assets.

He underscored the need to further enhance the joint efforts to efficiently utilise the scarce resources of the nation for conduct of training and urged all officers to continue exhibiting professional excellence towards bolstering the operational might of the nation. PTI AMP ROH