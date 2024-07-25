CDS hails Kargil bravehearts on eve of 25th anniv, says tri-services on threshold major reform

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) On the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan said Thursday the sacrifices made by soldiers in the 1999 war will "not go in vain" and asserted that the tri-services are on the "threshold of a major reform".

The chief of defence staff has conveyed his felicitations and wishes to all ranks of the armed forces on the occasion of the 25 years of the Kargil war, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Gen Chauhan underlined that the "tri-services are on the threshold of a major reform, that range from organisational, structural, conceptual to cultural".

"The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the armed forces battle-ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges," he said.

Recalling the valour of Kargil bravehearts, Chauhan stressed that the "lessons learnt by shedding blood must not be forgotten, the mistakes must not be repeated, and the right lessons must be reinforced".

In his message, the CDS also underscored that the supreme sacrifices made by the bravehearts in the Kargil War would not go in vain.

"It will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation," he said.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Kargil War, the general said, there were lessons in the war for not only the military but for all those who deal with national security.

On the occasion, the CDS assured the citizens that the armed forces remain enthused with new energy as the nation steps into the 'Amrit Kaal' and are determined to march in step with the rest of the country to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'. PTI KND IJT