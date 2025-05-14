CDS, three Service chiefs highlight synergy during Op Sindoor in meeting with veterans, think-tanks

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Indian military's top brass highlighted the synergy between the Army, Air Force and the Navy during Operation Sindoor, officials said on Wednesday.

In a gathering of veterans and representatives of various think-tanks, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi spoke of India's decisive military operation.

"Insights on the #TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi domain operations, with an exceptional degree of #JointnessAndIntegration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks. @DefenceMinIndia @SethSanjayMP @MEAIndia @MIB_India @SpokespersonMoD," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

It also shared some photos of the meeting that took place at the Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment.

During the nearly 30-minute closed-door briefing held by Lt Gen D S Rana, Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, the "relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability" was also highlighted, according to officials.

A top officer of the Indian armed forces on Tuesday briefed a gathering of foreign defence attaches on the "successful conduct" of Operation Sindoor, which it said has set "new normals in India-Pakistan relations", highlighting the country's strength and national resolve through military superiority in the "new-age warfare".

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack on terror bases led to Pakistani offensives, which were successfully thwarted by the Indian armed forces. In retaliation, India carried out strikes at military installations in Pakistan until the early morning of May 10.

In the evening of the same day, an understanding was reached between the two countries to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. PTI KND AMJ AMJ AMJ