CDS underscores need for military leaders to adapt to changing character of war

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday highlighted the need for military leaders to adapt to the changing character of war and underscored the importance of "inter-services synergy".

He was addressing future leaders of the armed forces at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief of Defence (CDS) also dwelled on the transformative reforms undertaken in the Indian military in the backdrop of emerging security challenges, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He was briefed by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities at the college wherein due emphasis was laid on fostering jointmanship and inter-services awareness, it said.

General Chauhan highlighted the need for military leaders to adapt to the "changing character of war" and underscored the importance of "inter-services synergy" The 79th Staff Course is presently underway at the college.

The course is of 45-week duration. The present course comprises 476 student officers, including 36 students from 26 friendly foreign countries.

For the first time, eight women officers are also participating in the course, the statement said.