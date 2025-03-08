CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence partnership: Defence ministry

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan concluded a successful visit to Australia from March 4 to 7 during which the deliberations focused on strengthening military cooperation, with the emphasis on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region and other key aspects, the defence ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said the visit underscored the growing engagement between the two nations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasising shared commitment towards regional security and military collaboration.

During his visit, Gen Chauhan was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and traditional welcome upon his arrival at the Russell Offices of the Australian Defence Force, where he held high-level discussions with Admiral David Johnston, Australia’s Chief of Defence Force and with the Chiefs of Staff Committee, it said.

The CDS also visited Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), gaining insights into Australia's operational command structure and exploring avenues for enhanced joint operations.

His other engagements included a visit to Forces Command Headquarters, Australian Army and Fleet Headquarters, Royal Australian Navy, fostering deeper coordination in maritime security and strategic operations, the statement said.

The deliberations focused on strengthening military cooperation, with key emphasis on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, joint exercises, capacity building, defence technology exchange and new bilateral defence initiatives, it added.

A significant moment of the visit was Gen Chauhan’s tribute at the Australian War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.

This visit further solidified the India-Australia defence partnership, enhancing mutual trust and understanding while reinforcing the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said. PTI KND RHL