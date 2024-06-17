CDS visits Jammu region, reviews security

Jammu, June 17 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Udhampur areas and the operational preparedness of the security forces in the region, officials said.

He complimented the army and the air force for their professionalism and jointness in operations in northern command.

His visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation and the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.

General Chauhan arrived at 16 Corps headquarters at Nagrota and later at Northern Command at Udhampur, where he reviewed the security situation of the region and operational preparedness of security forces, the officials said.

He was briefed by top commanders of the army including the Northern Army Commander and General Officer Commanding (GoC).

General Anil Chauhan visited the headquarters of Northern Command and White Knight Corps at Udhampur and Jammu, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said on X.

Addressing the officers on the issue of achieving tri-services synergy, the CDS lauded all ranks of the Indian army and the Indian Air Force for their professionalism and jointness in operations in the Northern Command.

"All officers from Strike One Corps and Fire Fury Corps were also acquainted with the initiatives towards theaterisation," it said.

A series of security review meetings have been held at various levels including the home minister and lieutenant governor to further chart out the strategy to strongly deal with the recent spurt in incidents of terrorism in the Jammu region.

Last week saw four terrorist attacks in which 10 people including a CRPF and two terrorists were killed and 50 others suffered injuries in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts. PTI AB RT RT RT