CDSCO approves Danish firm Novo Nordisk's injection for type-2 diabetes patients

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India's drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Ozempic (semaglutide injection) manufactured by Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk for use in adults with type-2 diabetes.

According to sources, Ozempic, the once-a-week injection, will be available only on a doctor's prescription.

"Semaglutide Injection (Ozempic@) is indicated for the treatment of adults with Insufficiently Controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus as an adjunct to Diet and Exercise," the approval by CDSCO said on September 26.

The US Food and Drug Administration had approved Ozempic in 2017 for type 2 diabetes. Over time, the injection has earned reputation globally, mainly because of the benefits it provides along with weight loss benefits. PTI PLB KVK KVK