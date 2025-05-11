Ceasefire an excuse to expose Pak, India will reclaim PoK: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Sunday declared that India views the recent ceasefire with Pakistan as a strategic move to expose its role in sponsoring terrorism, asserting that the country will soon reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) up to Muzaffarabad.

In a statement on X, Dubey emphasised that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will now be treated as an act of war.

In his post, Dubey wrote, “If the newspapers are to be believed, 1. Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India will be considered a war. 2. What I know about Pakistan is that terrorism will continue. 3. I have faith in Modi Ji that this will be the last battle, the whole of Kashmir till Muzaffarabad will be ours.”

He further stated, “Ceasefire is just a means to expose Pakistan before the world, then there will be no talk, there will be war, the fight will be fierce.”

The ceasefire, agreed upon on May 10, 2025, was intended to de-escalate tensions after days of cross-border violence.

However, Dubey’s remarks suggest that India may not see this as a long-term solution, instead viewing it as a tactical pause to garner international support before taking decisive action.

The statement comes in the wake of a targeted Indian military operation on May 7, 2025, which struck multiple terrorist camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan.

Official sources confirmed that the strikes neutralised several high-value targets, killing “hundreds of terrorists”.

These camps were used to orchestrate attacks against India, including the devastating April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, predominantly Hindus.