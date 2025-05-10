Ceasefire announcement came as big relief for border residents across Jammu

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) After witnessing intense cross-border shelling over the past three days, the border residents across the Jammu region, especially the worst-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts, expressed their happiness over the “full and immediate ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

With the victims using the announcement as a breather to resume their normal lives, the areas which were wearing a deserted look after being pounded by artillery and mortars since May 7, have started returning to life.

“This is a welcome step not only for me but for the entire nation and the world as a devastating war has been averted. We pray that peace prevails and lasts forever in the region,” president of District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Poonch, Narinder Singh told PTI.

The Poonch district accounted for the highest 18 of the total 25 fatalities with over 50 others injured since Wednesday, shortly after India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

“There is nothing like peace and we pray this ceasefire proves everlasting so that we do not have to flee our homes and carry mutilated bodies,” Singh said, referring to the loss of innocent lives, including four members of his community and damage to dozens of houses, gurudwara, temple and madrassa, besides large number of vehicles.

Maulana Sayeed Ahmed Habeeb, a Muslim scholar and chairman of Ziaul Uloom Group of Institutions, Poonch said the ceasefire announcement is nothing short of a festival for the border residents, who have spent sleepless nights over the past few days.

“We pray that there is no ceasefire violation and loss of any precious life. The border residents face the brunt of Indo-Pak hostility and will always hope that the renewed ceasefire agreed between the two countries in February 2021 is upheld like in the previous years,” he said.

He said that people of all communities suffered immensely due to intense Pakistani shelling and forced displacement and loss of livelihoods.

Former municipal councilor Imtiaz Salaria distributed sweets among the residents to celebrate the ceasefire announcement as people came out of their homes.

People in Mendhar also expressed satisfaction over the announcement and said it is a big relief for them.

“The displaced people have started returning and so the deserted markets are coming back to life. This is the reaction of the people to the ceasefire announcement,” Raja Mehmood Khan, a resident of the Mendhar town, said.

In the Rajouri district, Rakesh Kumar of the Tadwal village, whose house was damaged in the Pakistani shelling, said, “We are thankful to the central government for taking this decision to provide relief to them.” “We lost our home and were forced to spend the nights in tents. We were lucky to escape death by a whisker,” he said, expressing hope that the government will announce a special package for the border residents whose houses were damaged in the Pakistani shelling.

Moulana Mohd Farooq Naimi, a prominent religious scholar, referred to the phrase “Only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches” and said nobody else can understand the consequences of Indo-Pak tension.

“It is a welcome decision and should be implemented in totality. The border residents have suffered a lot in the recent days and need peace more than anything else,” he said.

The residents living in the forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts also expressed hope that the step will pave way for peace.

“Though there was no ceasefire violation in our sector, we were shifted to a safer place as a precautionary step. We are hopeful of returning to our homes tomorrow (Sunday) to resume our normal activities,” Liaqat Ali, a resident of Jorian near zero line in R S Pura Sector said.

Former sarpanch Swarn Lal, a resident of the Suchetgarh village at the border, said, “We are proud of the Indian Army and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing Pakistan to its knees.

“There was cross-border shelling in our village Friday night followed by intermittent firing during the day today. The life is usually very difficult for the people living on the borders and the looming threat of firing adds to our miseries,” he said, strongly advocating continuation of a peaceful atmosphere on the borders. PTI COR/TAS TAS KND MNK MNK