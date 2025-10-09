Ceasefire in Gaza step towards lasting peace and justice: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza, saying it will bring the much-needed relief to Palestinians.

"The news of the ceasefire in Gaza is welcome, offering much-needed relief to Palestinians after months of slaughter, starvation, and genocide by Israel," the Mirwaiz said in an X post.

He said that though the "peace deal" remains unfair and one-sided, "we hope the ceasefire holds and becomes a step towards lasting peace and justice." The Mirwaiz said true peace will only prevail when the rights and the homeland of Palestinians are restored.

"As hostages return home, Palestinians too deserve secure homes, dignity, and freedom from occupation. True peace will only prevail when their rights and homeland are restored," he added.