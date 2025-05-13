Ceasefire must hold, people want peace unlike TV anchors: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan must remain intact as people on the border want to live in peace.

"We all want the ceasefire to remain intact. Only the anchors of a few TV channels, who sit far away from here in Noida and Bombay, do not like the ceasefire.

"The people living near the borders or the LoC, and those who saw the situation in Jammu and Srinagar, they want a ceasefire. It is a good thing. This ceasefire should remain intact," Abdullah told reporters in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

The chief minister was visiting the shelling-affected areas of the north Kashmir district.

"The district administration will complete the damage assessment and then whatever compensation is needed to be paid to them, we will give that to them," he said.

Abdullah said the government will formulate a policy to build individual bunkers for the people.

"Community bunkers had been built but they were not used for so long. No new bunker has come up in many years. Wherever I went, people said we should build individual bunkers.

"The government will frame a policy on that and a scheme will be formulated for the people in these areas which are closer to the LoC and border and that would then be taken up with the central government," he added.

During the visit, Abdullah met the affected families and assured them of relief.

"Visited the shelling-affected areas of Tangdhar and met families who have shown remarkable courage amidst deep pain.

"Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them, their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and renewed hope," the CM said on X.

Visited the shelling-affected areas of Tangdhar and met families who have shown remarkable courage amidst deep pain. Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them, their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to… pic.twitter.com/tJ16yL5W6N — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) May 13, 2025

On community bunkers in the area, he said, "These structures are a lifeline during moments of crisis. We will ensure the construction of more such safer spaces to protect and support our people living in border areas."