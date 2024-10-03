Ceasefire with Pakistan along LoC in J-K has sustained: Chinar Corps GoC Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) The ceasefire with Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir has sustained and exceptions to any activity taken by the other side is brought to notice through various means, a top Army officer said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, said when the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan came into effect at the beginning of the year 2021, the situation was tenuous on the northern borders with China.

"At that point in time, the two countries (India and Pakistan) felt that it was the most apt thing to do so that tensions could be kept under the threshold as far as the LoC (Line of Control) and the western borders are concerned," he said.

Lt Gen Ghai, who is relinquishing the command of Chinar Corps, said the ceasefire understanding has sustained.

"There are certain tenets to that ceasefire understanding which both the sides follow. Every now and then, if any of the sides has any exception to any activity that may have been prosecuted by the other side, those are brought to notice through various means.

"There are hotlines on the LoC. The two DGMOs (director generals of military operations) have access to each other and these are routinely brought to each other's notice. But the ceasefire understanding has sustained and is still very much in force," he added.

To a question about infiltration attempts being made along the LoC, the GoC said the counter-infiltration grid of the security forces is strong.

He said the fence or Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) is technically enabled and numerous attempts of infiltrations have been rendered unsuccessful.

"This year, we saw that there were people at the launchpads and we had intelligence inputs that they will make attempts, but there were not many attempts this summer. What is the reason for that? "It is obvious that infiltration can occur at places other than the LoC and perhaps it has taken place this year. That is why the numbers have increased in Jammu region because the areas were always peaceful," he said.

Acknowledging there might be some change in the strategy by the terrorists, Lt Gen Ghai said while the Army expected infiltration bids in the valley, "successful bids took place at other places".

"That is why the numbers increased a bit. But I am confident that the number will decrease soon as we have been getting intelligence of those," he added.

The Army officer said the force has the best possible technology which it has embraced in a very big manner and is being leveraged in its operations in the valley.

He said the training of an insurgent or a terrorist can only be as good. He can obviously not be as well-trained as the Indian Army soldier. He said at least he does not have any no doubt about that in his mind.

"You can hand them technology... For instance, I am carrying a rifle or an automatic weapon and you can give me a night sight and I can train you how to use it. So, obviously it is going to enhance the capability a little," he said.

The Army officer said the Indian Army today has at its behest the best possible technology and 2024 is the year of technology absorption in the force.

"So we have embraced the technology in a very big manner and we are leveraging it all across our operations," he added.

The GoC said it does not bother the forces whether the infiltrators could be Pakistani or foreign or that they could be very well trained or that they have great technology.

"That doesn't bother us. We have to do counter terrorist operations and we will go after insurgents whatever shape or size or whatever manner of technology that they maybe utilising," he said.

He said there could be 25-40 foreign terrorists active in the Pir Panjal area.

"We have seen in the recent operations in the Pir Panjal range that in all probability, they are Pakistani terrorists. While it is very difficult to say how many there are, they could be anything from 25-40," he added.

However, he said it was not a huge number.

"If you add these suddenly to any area which is stable, then it takes some time for the counter terror grid to mature. I am sure that there will be successful operations in the time to come as we have started getting the intelligence," he added.