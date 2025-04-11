CEC arrives in Ranchi on three-day visit to Jharkhand

Ranchi, Apr 11 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar reached Ranchi on Friday evening on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, an official said.

Kumar met several top state officials on the first day of the visit, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said the CEC will on Saturday interact with 55 volunteers in Ramgarh, who participated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"These volunteers played crucial roles in the elections held last year," he said.

On Sunday, the CEC will meet booth-level officers (BLOs) in Ranchi.

He will also be apprised about the BLOs experiences with household surveys, polling time management and other related matters during elections.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 last year. In Jharkhand, the general elections were conducted in four phases, starting May 13. The votes were counted on June 4.

The assembly polls in Jharkhand took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20 last year, with the votes counted on November 23. PTI SAN RBT