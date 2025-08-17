CEC cites Constitution to hit back at Rahul, others over 'vote theft' allegations

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) In his press conference since becoming the chief election commissioner six months ago, Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday sought to demolish 'vote theft' allegations levelled by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, citing provisions of the Constitution and clauses of electoral laws.

Kumar peppered his 85-minute press conference with several quotable quotes, some of which are: * EC is standing like a rock with voters * A lie, if repeated time and again, does not become truth.

* How can EC discriminate between political parties * EC does not distinguish between the opposition and the ruling party.

* Political parties firing from EC's shoulders.

* No matter which political party someone belongs to, the Election Commission will not shy away from its constitutional duty.

* Sun rises from the east.

* Either give a signed declaration in seven days, or all allegations will be considered as baseless and invalid.