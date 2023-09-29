CEC, ECs review preparations for Rajasthan assembly polls

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Friday reviewed the preparations for the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year.

They met senior officials of the state in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that on the first day of their three-day visit, the CEC and ECs held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties.

Later, they met officials of the state police, income tax, excise, transport and commercial tax departments. They also met officials of the railways, central security forces, Narcotics Control Bureau and airport authorities.

A power point presentation was made before the commission on the preparations made so far for the upcoming assembly polls at the state level.

Gupta said that on Saturday, a district-wise review of the preparations for the assembly polls will be done in a meeting with district collectors, superintendents of police, divisional commissioners and inspectors general of police.

At 7 pm on Saturday, the chief election commissioner will inaugurate an exhibition organised at the State Institute of Agricultural Management in Durgapura under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation initiative. PTI AG SMN