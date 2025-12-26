CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls on Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan here on Friday.

The Election Commission shared a photograph of the meeting on its social media handle.

"Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, at Vice-President's Enclave today," the poll authority said.

While Radhakrishnan was elected as the vice president in September, Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February this year.

Besides the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assembly and legislative council polls, the EC also holds elections to the posts of president and vice-president.