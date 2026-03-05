Kochi (PTI): CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday arrived in Kochi, where he had earlier served as District Collector, as part of a three-day visit to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

After arriving at the Kochi airport, Kumar spoke to reporters in Malayalam.

"We are returning to Kochi after a gap of 22 years. I will be here for the next two days," he said.

As per the schedule, Kumar will visit various parts of Kochi city on Thursday evening and later hold a meeting at a hotel till night.

He will interact with young voters and take part in a voter awareness campaign at the Goshree Bolgatty Bridge on Friday morning.

Later, he will visit the Marine Drive walkway, Rainbow Bridge and Children’s Park before attending meetings at the hotel till evening.

He will then visit the Musical Walkway and Cheenavala Bridge at night.

On Saturday morning, he will visit Cherai Beach before attending further meetings in Kochi.

Kumar served as the Collector of Ernakulam district from June 2001 to July 2004, during which several development projects, including the Goshree bridge and the renovation of Marine Drive, were carried out.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, he worked in various capacities in the state before moving to the Centre and was elevated to the Chief Election Commissioner of India last year.