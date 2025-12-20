CEC Gyanesh Kumar offers prayers at Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar offered prayers at Srisailam temple in Nandyal district here on Saturday, an official said.

Accompanied by family members, the CEC partook in rituals such as harati at 4.30 am, followed by abhishekam, kumkuma archana and vedasirvachanam at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam temple, the official said.

"Kumar arrived at 5 pm on Friday and took part in abhishekam and other rituals. Today morning at 4.30 am he took part in abhishekam, followed by kumkuma archana and vedasirvachanam," the official told PTI.

The CEC stayed overnight at Bhramaramba guest house and left for Hyderabad around 11 am today after completing his temple visit, the official added. PTI STH KH