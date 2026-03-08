CEC Gyanesh Kumar reunites with former gunman during Kerala visit

Kochi, Mar 8 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who visited Kerala to review preparations for the Assembly elections, had a special request—he asked that his former gunman Sabu Varghese be deputed for his security during the trip in Kochi.

Kumar recalled his association with Varghese from the time he served as the Ernakulam district collector between 2001 and 2004, officials on Sunday said.

According to officials, Varghese had served as Kumar’s gunman when the latter was the district collector in Ernakulam.

During his current visit to the state, Kumar specifically requested that the DGP assign Varghese to his security duties.

Kumar was in Kochi from March 5 to 7 to review preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Varghese had originally joined the collector’s security team in 2002 as a replacement for the regular gunman, who was on leave.

Even after the regular gunman returned, Kumar asked Varghese to continue in the role. Varghese served as Kumar’s gunman until 2004.

He is currently working as a liaison officer at the airport. Varghese said he felt proud when Kumar told other officials during the visit that he considered him like a brother.

During the commissioner’s departure, Varghese presented Kumar with an old family photograph from his time in Ernakulam.

Varghese said the CEC invited him and his family to visit Delhi and promised to bring his grandchildren along the next time he visits Kerala.

During the visit, Kumar also visited places constructed or renovated during his tenure as district collector.