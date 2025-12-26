CEC Gyanesh Kumar to meet BLOs on Dec 29 during three-day Odisha tour

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to meet a section of booth-level officers (BLOs) here on December 29 during his three-day tour to Odisha beginning Saturday, official sources said.

Though the agenda of the CEC’s meeting with BLOs has not been announced, sources on Friday said Kumar is likely to meet a section of the officers to gauge their mood before initiation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of electoral rolls in the state.

Official sources said there are over 45,000 BLOs across the state and Kumar will speak to a gathering of around 700 of them at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) auditorium here at 3 pm on Monday.

BLOs have major role to play in the SIR exercise as they will distribute and collect enumeration forms (EF) from electors by undertaking house-to-house visits.

Kumar is scheduled reach here on Saturday morning and will visit Puri and offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple before proceeding to the Konark Sun Temple, an official said on Friday.

His itinerary for Sunday includes visits to heritage village Raghurajpur, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves and the Mukteswar temple.

He is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar later that night, the official added.