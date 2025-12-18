CEC Gyanesh Kumar to meet Telangana BLOs on Dec 21

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will hold an interaction meeting with BLOs from Telangana here on December 21.

Kumar will arrive in the city on December 19 as part of his scheduled programme covering Hyderabad and Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, a press release said.

As part of his Hyderabad itinerary, Kumar will visit prominent heritage and public landmarks, including Golconda Fort, Hussain Sagar Lake, Charminar and the Salar Jung Museum, on December 20 and 21.

On December 20, Kumar will participate in the Maha Aarti and have darshan at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swami Temple in Srisailam in the early hours, the release said.

"He will also hold an interaction meeting with Booth Level Officers of Telangana at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on December 21 as part of his official engagements," it added. PTI VVK GDK VVK SSK