CEC Gyanesh Kumar to offer prayers at Srisailam temple

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will offer prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Saturday, official sources said.

Kumar was received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Friday by Telangana Chief Electoral Officer P Sudarshan Reddy and other officials.

He later left for Srisailam.

Kumar is scheduled to return to Hyderabad on Saturday and visit Charminar and other historical monuments, the sources said.

On Sunday, he will attend a meeting with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Hyderabad, they added. PTI SJR SSK