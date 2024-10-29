CEC Kumar asks Maharashtra DGP to clamp down on politically motivated crimes ahead of polls

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday expressed concerns over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked its police chief to ensure a strict clampdown on crimes that vitiate the electoral atmosphere, sources said.

The poll watchdog held a review meeting with the chief secretaries, police chiefs and other top officials of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and their neighbouring states to assess the law-and-order situation for the assembly elections.

During the review, CEC Kumar expressed concerns over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked the state's director general of police to ensure a strict clampdown on such crimes, the sources said.

The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in the state has created a political furore.

CEC Kumar also cautioned the administration and law enforcement authorities in Jharkhand to be even-handed in their dealings with political functionaries and ensure that no authority is exercised in a mala fide manner, they said.

The commission has issued strict instructions for stepping up efforts to curb the inflow of inducements, including cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals and other freebies, to the poll-bound states ahead of the elections.

So far, seizures worth Rs 345 crore have been made since the announcement of the elections till date, with over Rs 114 crore in Jharkhand and Rs 175 crore in Maharashtra and the remaining from the states where by-elections are also held.

Seizures in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have so far already surpassed the 2019 levels -- which was around Rs 122.67 crore -- by 2.3 times.

The commission underscored the importance of strict vigilance and intelligence to curb the movement of contraband items, including narcotics, liquor, arms and explosives, across inter-state borders.

It issued directions for the identification of exit and entry points for the movement of such illicit items for strict vigil and seizures, the sources said.

Jharkhand will go for polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra will have elections on November 20.