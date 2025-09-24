CEC Kumar gets IIT-Kanpur's top award

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been conferred with a top award of IIT-Kanpur, his alma mater.

According to the Election Commission, Kumar was conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) of IIT Kanpur - the institute's highest award to its alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit.

A B Tech in civil engineering from IIT-Kanpur, he is a former IAS officer of 1988 batch Kerala cadre with a background in civil engineering.

He has worked in different capacities in state as well as in central government.