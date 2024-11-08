CEC Kumar nudges Maharashtra poll officials to enhance voter participation

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Seeking to counter "urban apathy" among voters in poll-bound Maharashtra, the Election Commission on Friday nudged its poll machinery in the state to enhance voter participation.

Addressing a review meeting via video conference from Delhi along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said when voters in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions such as Bastar in Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra can vote in large numbers in recent polls, why Colaba and Kalyan in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections cannot, sources in the office of state chief electoral office said.

The review meeting held here was attended by senior police and administration officers involved in the November 20 assembly polls.

Colaba in the 2019 assembly polls had recorded only 40 per cent voting.

In the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, constituencies like Doda, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri recorded voter turnout exceeding 70 per cent, with polling stations existing in even most sensitive areas. Gorrow in the Kishtwar district achieved 100 per cent voter turnout.

"Why can't voting in urban constituencies in Pune, Thane and Mumbai be enhanced?" the sources said, quoting Kumar.

He pointed out that sensitive areas like Manipur recorded 78 per cent voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls this year, whereas one of the posh constituencies of Mumbai South saw close to half of the eligible electors skipping voting.

The CEC directed officials to be accessible to all stakeholders for any grievance redressal. He also told them to maintain a level playing field for all parties and candidates or face action.

He said the officials should ensure that candidates or their agents are involved in all stages of electoral process according to the EC's guidelines and instructions.

Kumar said attempts to offer inducements like cash, liquor, drugs or freebies to influence voters have to prevented through proactive action.

He also referred to instances of government vehicles like ambulances and vans for illegally circulating cash and valuables to voters as an inducement.

All district election officers and returning officers were directed to ensure a comfortable voting experience for electorate with assured minimum facilities at all polling stations. Benches will be provided in queues at polling stations located in densely populated areas. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS