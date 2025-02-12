CEC Rajiv Kumar says poll data system robust, nothing can go wrong

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday asserted that that the system of poll data is robust with in-buit "red flags" which ensure that "nothing can go wrong".

His remarks came amid allegations of data fudging in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Addressing an even here to launch the 'Lok Sabha 2024 Atlas', Kumar said lakhs of officials including booth level officers feed data. "...As a design nothing can go wrong ... the system throws up red flags," he said.

Kumar asserted that this makes EC "extremely confident" that nothing can wrong. He said if someone makes an error, the system won't accept it.

Besides allegations on voters' list, there have been allegations regarding spike in the voter turnout around the time when voting concludes.

Atlas-2024 provides detailed information on various aspects of elections and election results.

EC said the document is in line with its commitment to maximum transparency, accessibility, and greater disclosure of election-related data.

The 2024 parliamentary election was conducted over seven phases, with polling completed in 44 days across a total of 10.5 lakh polling stations.