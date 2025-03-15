CEC takes up voter card, Aadhaar seeding issues with top govt officials

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has convened a meeting with the Union home secretary and the legislative secretary to discuss the issue of linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar amid allegations of fudging of electoral rolls data.

Flagging cases of duplicate voter card numbers allocated to electors in different states, opposition party Trinamool Congress has alleged that the poll authority was fudging voters' list to help the BJP.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also echoed similar sentiments in the Lok Sabha recently.

Describing duplicate card numbers as a "legacy issue", Election Commission has assured to settle the matter in the next three months. It has maintained that duplicate numbers for not necessarily mean fake voters.

Sources said Kumar will discuss the issue with the home secretary, legislative secretary and CEO of UIDAI on Tuesday.

The law allows voluntary seeding of voter rolls with the Aadhaar database The government has told Parliament that the Aadhaar-voter card seeding exercise was "process driven" and no target or timelines have been given for the proposed linking.

The government has also asserted that the names of those who do not link their Aadhaar details with the voters' list will not be struck off the electoral rolls.

Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, as amended by the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, provides for the electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for establishing identity on a voluntary basis.