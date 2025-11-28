CEC must visit WB to assess situation; EC can't ignore BLOs' plight under TMC's threat culture: BJP

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Friday urged Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to immediately visit the state and personally assess what he alleged was an "atmosphere of fear, coercion and intimidation" of BLOs by the ruling Trinamool Congress during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Accusing the TMC of unleashing a "threat culture" to manipulate the revision process, Bhattacharya alleged that the BLOs were being forced to work under duress, often pressured to upload false data, and said that the EC "cannot monitor West Bengal's volatile ground reality from Delhi with a few routine statements and phone calls".

Addressing reporters at the state BJP office, Bhattacharya alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) across several districts were being forced to operate under "TMC's threat culture".

"The commission cannot discharge its constitutional duty from Delhi by issuing two or three statements while West Bengal burns," he said.

He said the BJP would formally approach the CEC next week after the Winter Session of Parliament begins on December 1, with detailed complaints on how BLOs are being "pressured, humiliated, threatened and made scapegoats" in the ongoing exercise.

"We will go to the Election Commission on December 2, 3 or 4, whenever we get time after the Winter Session begins. The EC must take responsibility for the condition BLOs find themselves in today. Sitting in Delhi and giving wise statements while West Bengal's reality is completely different... that cannot happen. Gyanesh Kumar must come here, see the process, and understand how BLOs are working. Sending one or two representatives won't do," he said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the death of four BLOs in West Bengal, with two allegedly dying by suicide, due to "inhumane work pressure" and unable to cope with the workload.

The TMC has claimed that 41 people, including four BLOs, have died, with some of them dying by suicide, since the start of the process.

Bhattacharya alleged that people from outside were openly called in, seated in public and shown as BLOs in violation of rules, while original BLOs were allegedly sidelined and forced to sit and "watch the documents being altered".

"BLOs are under constant pressure to upload false information. This is not an administrative process but a fear-driven exercise under TMC's watch. Yet, despite everything, the people of West Bengal have overwhelmingly cooperated during the process. But their courage cannot compensate for the absence of rule of law," he added.

Accusing district election officers (DEOs) of having "surrendered" to the state government, the BJP MLA claimed many officials privately admitted they were "helpless".

"The chief secretary had assured safety and security for BLOs. But that has failed completely. FIRs, which should have been registered against certain individuals, have not been filed at all. A section of people now think they can do whatever they want," he claimed.

Bhattacharya contrasted West Bengal's political culture with that of Bihar, which recently conducted assembly elections without major incidents.

"Look at the Bihar elections that took place -- no booth capturing, no bombings, no killings, no post-poll violence, no shaving of heads, no motorcycle rallies with bombs, no houses demolished with JCB machines," he said.

"RJD lost badly, but not a single worker's home was vandalised. That is political culture. We have not been able to come out of the cycle of violence. In 2021, 56 of our workers were killed, and even today our workers are being targeted," Bhattacharya said.

He insisted that West Bengal's "exceptional and volatile" political climate demands the CEC's physical presence.

"If the Chief Election Commissioner believes he can control the process through satellite images and a couple of reports from his officers, he is mistaken. He must sit in the Kolkata office, go to Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, visit Diamond Harbour and see how BLOs are being treated. West Bengal's situation is different from other states and because it is different, we demand that he come and monitor the process himself," Bhattacharya said.

"Even if SIR is stopped midway, even if ED or CBI offices are locked, even if the 2025 voter list is used to conduct the elections -- Trinamool Congress will lose in 2026. People have made up their mind," he said.

The BJP leader reiterated that the Election Commission must take "full responsibility" for the security of government employees deployed in the SIR process.

"Phone calls won't work anymore. The EC must ensure real protection. BLOs cannot be left at the mercy of the ruling party. Gyanesh Kumar must come and take charge," he added.