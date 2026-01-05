CEC offers prayer at Basukinath temple, interacts with BLOs

Deoghar, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at Deoghar and offered prayers at Basukinath temple in Dumka on Monday.

The CEC described the BLOs as the foundation of a clean voter list.

"Just as a clean voter list is the foundation of a good democracy, the BLOs who prepare it (voter list) are the foundation of a clean voter list," said a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jharkhand on Monday evening.

The CEC is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand The Chief Election Commissioner said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list is underway in various phases across the country.

"The SIR has not been announced in Jharkhand, however, the knowledge of the entire process and the preparation made by the BLOs in Jharkhand are enough indication that the goal of ensuring that no eligible Indian citizen is left out of the voter list will be achieved," the CEC said in a media statement issued by the CEO Jharkhand.

The CEC informed that sometimes BLOs did not have identity cards to show when going door-to-door for voter list work, which led to people viewing them with suspicion.

"The Election Commission of India has now issued identity cards for BLOs, so every BLO has their own ID card, and they no longer face any hesitation during door-to-door verification," the CEC said.

The BLOs from different booths of Deoghar Assembly Constituency were given information on the special intensive revision.

The CEC explained the need for and the stages of the intensive revision of the electoral roll. He elaborated on the enumeration forms, draft publication, claims and objections, notice period, hearings at the returning officer level and the provisions for appeals at the District Election Officer and Chief Electoral Officer levels.

The CEC expressed satisfaction at the awareness of SIR and said, "Whenever the intensive revision of electoral rolls is announced in Jharkhand, I am confident it will be carried out smoothly and transparently.

The CEC said that BLOs from Deoghar would soon be invited for a training programme at New Delhi, which will be organised by the CEC office.

Earlier in the day, CEC Gyanesh Kumar told reporters that he had the opportunity to visit Baba Baidyanath Temple (in Deoghar) and Basukinath Temple (at Dumka).

He offered puja and prayed at Basukinath Dham at Dumka on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the CEC said he prayed to Lord Shiva for the country's and Jharkhand’s peace, prosperity and progress.

The CEC left for Delhi in the evening. PTI ANB RG