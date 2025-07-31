CEC recommends Supreme Court to approve rationalisation of Sariska Tiger Reserve boundaries

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee has recommended approving the rationalisation of boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, including its critical tiger habitat, despite environmentalists' concerns that the move could pave the way for legalising mining operations previously halted by the top court.

The recommendations have been made in the Central Empowered Committee's (CEC) interim compliance report filed on July 22, 2025 in connection with the suo motu application filed by amicus curiae K Parameshwar.

His application highlighted several conservation and management challenges in Sariska, including the unrestricted movement of pilgrims to the Pandupole Hanuman Temple, fragmented tiger habitats and disputes involving mining in the eco-sensitive zone.

In its orders dated July 12, 2023 and March 13, 2024, the Supreme Court had established an expert committee and mandated the CEC to develop comprehensive solutions.

The CEC's July 22, 2024 report had proposed the rationalisation of the critical tiger habitat and sanctuary boundaries. It had also recommended stopping private vehicles to the temple and introducing electric shuttle buses by March 31, 2025 and banning all cooking inside the temple premises.

The court had, in December 2024, asked a joint committee to review the CEC's proposals after concerns were raised by environmental groups and temple authorities.

In its latest report on July 22, 2025, the CEC noted that the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, headed by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has already approved the proposal to alter the boundaries of the tiger reserve by expanding the critical tiger habitat area from 881.11 to 924.49 square kilometres while reducing the buffer zone from 245.72 to 203.20 square kilometres.

The total notified area has marginally increased to 1,127.68 from 1,126.83 square kilometres.

The proposal was earlier recommended by the Chief Wildlife Warden, the State Board for Wildlife, the Rajasthan government, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The CEC report explained that the reconfiguration was based on "the pattern of tiger breeding, while ensuring that after rationalisation the total area of critical tiger habitat does not decrease, rather the area of the Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary should be increased".

The boundaries of the sanctuary are proposed to become coterminous with the core tiger habitat to address legal and management challenges that have persisted for years.

The CEC observed that the rationalisation was carried out using robust scientific data, including camera-trap evidence, and that it enhanced landscape connectivity and conservation value without displacing any villages.

"The inclusion and exclusion of areas were based entirely on ecological rationale, with a singular focus on enhancing habitat integrity and conservation value," the report said.

The committee also took note of concerns around mining in the region, which had been highlighted after the boundary changes were first proposed.

While environmentalists fear the move could open up areas for mining, miners argue that existing legal operations may be affected.

Earlier this month, a group of environmentalists, former forest officers and conservation scientists wrote to Environment Minister Yadav, alleging that the real intent behind the boundary change is to allow the resumption of marble and dolomite mining in the region.

The CEC clarified that the state must follow the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and obtain the Supreme Court's approval before any alterations are finalised.

It also recommended that the eco-sensitive zone of the rationalised sanctuary be notified within six months to enable proper adjudication of pending mining matters.

Addressing issues around pilgrim traffic to the Pandupole Hanuman Temple, it recommended that the state be allowed to explore the option of operating CNG buses along with electric buses, after tenders for electric buses failed to attract bidders.

To minimise ecological disturbance, it also suggested using water-bound macadam, a reversible and eco-friendly technique, to improve the kutcha road used by shuttle services.

On the Supreme Court's directives to ban cooking within the temple premises, the CEC said the temple trust has agreed to use LPG, install rooftop solar panels and enforce a ban on wood fuel and plastic.

The committee also noted that Siliserh Lake, which has shown marked ecological recovery, has been proposed by the Environment Ministry for designation as a wetland of international importance.

Recommending the court's approval for the rationalised critical tiger habitat already cleared by the wildlife board, the CEC said, "the revised sanctuary area may be notified under Section 26A(1)(b) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, subject to the recommendations of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife".

It added that for the addition of 989.68 hectares of revenue land, the state must first complete statutory processes under the Wildlife Protection Act before seeking the court's approval.