CEC rides on water metro, calls it a model for India

Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday rode on the water metro here and praised it as a model mode of transport for India.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar, while taking a ride through the scenic Kochi backwaters, recalled his earlier days of service in Kerala and appreciated the city’s remarkable transformation over the years, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which manages the water metro, said in a release.

"During his nearly two-hour journey across the picturesque Kochi lake, he travelled to the Fort Kochi water metro terminal, experiencing first-hand the comfort, technology and efficiency of the modern water transport system that has emerged as one of Kochi’s most significant urban mobility initiatives," it said.

Reflecting on his earlier association with Kochi, Kumar is quoted as having said in the release that water transport systems did exist in the city during the time he served in Kerala as district collector and in other administrative positions.

However, such a well-planned, technologically advanced and systematic service was not available then, he said.

"This water metro clearly shows how much Kochi has developed. It is a strong indicator of the city’s progress," he said, appreciating the integration of modern technology and passenger-friendly facilities in the system, according to the release.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, the CEC also expressed particular appreciation for the technological sophistication of the water metro and described it as a highly comfortable and efficient mode of transport, the KMRL said.

He also observed that the Kochi water metro could serve as a model for similar projects across the country, it said.

"Wherever there are water bodies in India, such systems should come up. It is an excellent initiative that can be replicated widely," he said.

Kumar was also of the view that public transport systems such as the metro and water metro could serve as effective platforms for spreading public awareness messages, including information related to elections and democratic participation, the release said. PTI HMP ADB