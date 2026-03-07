CEC says pure electoral rolls are bedrock of democracy; Kerala polls to be global model

Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said that pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and SIR of electoral rolls was conducted with the clear objective of ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections here, he said democracy was not new to the state and that Kerala had taught democratic practices to many parts of the country.

Recalling his association with the state, Kumar said Kerala had been his workplace for 18 years and he had served as the Ernakulam Collector around 22 years ago.

He also highlighted Kerala’s pioneering contributions to election management, including the establishment of the first code of conduct in 1960, which later evolved into the Model Code of Conduct, and the pilot use of electronic voting machines in the Paravoor Assembly constituency in 1982.

Kumar said the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections would be a global model and expressed hope that voters would actively participate in the "festival of democracy".

Kerala has 140 Assembly constituencies, including 124 general seats, 14 reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. The present Assembly’s term ends on May 23, 2026.

"Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that was undertaken recently had a single and clear objective — that no eligible voter should be excluded and no ineligible person should be included," he said.

Kumar said there would be 30,471 polling stations across the state, including around 5,000 new ones, and 100 per cent webcasting would be ensured. No polling station will have more than 1,200 electors.

He added that 397 polling stations will be managed entirely by women and over 790 model polling stations will be set up.

More than two lakh senior citizens aged above 85 years, including 1,571 centenarians, will be eligible to vote from home. He also noted that over 49 lakh young voters aged between 18 and 29 are on the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission will ensure improved facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including ground-floor polling stations, ramps, wheelchairs and priority voting.

Minimum facilities such as drinking water and help desks will also be available at all polling stations, he said.

Mobile phones can be carried up to the entrance of polling stations and deposit facilities will be arranged, he said.

For the first time in Kerala, electronic voting machines will display candidate photographs to help voters easily identify their choice. Voter information slips will also be distributed.

Kumar said the Election Commission’s ECI Net mobile software integrates more than 40 applications and will provide real-time election data for stakeholders.

All polling stations will have 100 per cent webcasting to ensure transparency.

He said election updates will be provided every two hours and the ECI Net mobile application will also be available for voters in Kerala. Postal ballots will be counted two rounds before the EVM votes to avoid pressure on returning officers, he added.

Over 4,716 all-party meetings were held across constituencies in the last one year, involving more than 28,000 political representatives, he said, adding that the Election Commission had also held discussions with national and state parties in New Delhi to strengthen transparency in elections.

India recently hosted an international conference attended by representatives from 70 countries to share the country’s election management practices, Kumar said.

He said elections in Kerala would be conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the Election Commission of India's directions.

There will be strict enforcement of the law during the election period and enforcement agencies had been directed to curb inducements such as cash, liquor and narcotics, he added.

He also urged political parties and the public to make use of the CVIGIL mobile application to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct, assuring that action would be taken immediately.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar were also present.

The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners also felicitated three first-time voters — Amritha, Sulaiman and Fenal — during the event.

They also honoured 98-year-old voter P V Visalam, transgender activist Sherin Antony and disabled activist Rajeev Paluruthy. PTI TBA TBA KH