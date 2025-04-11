CEC to embark on three-day visit to Jharkhand from Friday

Ranchi, Apr 11 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from Friday, a senior official said.

Kumar will hold a discussion with Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta after his arrival in Ranchi this evening, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said the CEC, on Saturday, will interact with 55 volunteers in Ramgarh who participated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"These volunteers played crucial roles in the elections held last year," he said.

On Sunday, the CEC will meet booth-level officers (BLOs) in Ranchi to understand their efforts in remote and difficult areas, Kumar said.

He will also learn about the BLOs' experiences with household surveys, the BLO app, polling time management, and other related matters during the elections, Kumar added.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 last year. In Jharkhand, the general elections were conducted in four phases, starting May 13. The votes were counted on June 4.

The assembly polls in Jharkhand took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20 last year, with the votes counted on November 23. PTI SAN ACD