Ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka 'unconstitutional', Govt should take steps for retrieval: DMK MP

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) DMK leader T R Baalu on Thursday said the ceding of Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka was "unconstitutional", and asked the Centre to take steps for its early retrieval.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Baalu said that on Wednesday the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, urging the Centre to retrieve the Katchatheevu islet.

Katchatheevu was ceded by India to Sri Lanka by way of agreements in 1974 and 1976.

Baalu quoted a Supreme Court order which had said that ceding of land territory should not be done unless Parliament approves and ratifies it.

"Ceding of Katchatheevu happened in 1976 ... They have not consulted state government or Parliament. Without Parliament ratification, this (ceding of Katchatheevu) is unconstitutional. It has to be retrieved quickly," Baalu said.

Baalu said Katchatheevu is the 'sole bread winner area' of Tamil Nadu fishermen and its ceding is unconstitutional. PTI JD JD DV DV