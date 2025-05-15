CEEW's Arunabha Ghosh appointed South Asia Envoy to COP30 in Brazil

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Arunabha Ghosh, who heads Delhi-based climate and energy think tank CEEW, has been appointed as the South Asia envoy for this year's UN climate conference (COP30), which will take place in Brazil in November.

As one of eight international envoys for strategic regions, Ghosh will play a key role in facilitating dialogue and ensuring that South Asian voices are strongly represented and supported at the global climate conference.

Some of the other international envoys include global leaders such as Jacinda Ardern (former prime minister of New Zealand), Patricia Espinosa (former executive secretary of the UNFCCC), Laurence Tubiana (France's Climate Change Ambassador), and Adnan Amin (first director general of International Renewable Energy Agency).

Reacting to his appointment, Ghosh said, "Climate disruptions are accelerating globally, driven by geopolitics, technological shifts, and looming planetary tipping points. The burdens of rising debt, devastating disasters, slowing development progress and the urgent need for decarbonisation signal a critical need for new paradigms.

"At COP30, we have an opportunity to build back together: from setting targets to accelerating implementation; from top-down policies to bottom-up resilience; from centralised systems to distributed leadership; and from linear climate action models to more adaptive, co-dependent approaches," he said.

The envoys, who will serve on a voluntary and personal basis, will act as key liaisons for the flow of information and perspectives from the areas they represent, enabling faster and more effective interactions. PTI GVS DIV DIV