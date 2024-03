Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) At least three persons, including two from Manipur, were killed when the ceiling of a pub collapsed here, a senior police official said.

The incident took place at the popular bar Sekhmet on Chamiers Road in the upmarket locality of Alwarpet in the city.

The victims were employees of the pub, the official said. The cause of the incident is not immediately known.

Further probe is on, he added. PTI SA SA ANE