Ceiling plaster of building's fifth floor passage falls, no one hurt

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) The ceiling plaster of a building in Thane fell on Friday evening, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The 5-storeyed building in Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate, which is 30 years old, has been declared dangerous under the Thane Municipal Corporation category 'C2B', regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"The incident took place on the fifth floor passage of the building at 5:45pm. Fire brigade and RDMC personnel cleared the debris. No one is hurt in the incident. The columns of the building have developed cracks. Structural repairs will have to be carried out," he said.

The building has five commercial units on the ground floor and 25 rooms in the upper floors, Tadvi added. PTI COR BNM