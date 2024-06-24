Ceiling plaster of Thane building falls; no casualty

Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A portion of the ceiling plaster of a four-storey building, which had been classified as 'dangerous', collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate, they said.

The ceiling plaster of the building's second floor gallery fell at around 7 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot for removing the debris.

Tadvi said the 45-year-old building having 56 tenements was classified as 'dangerous' after an inspection and its occupants had been asked to carry out repairs without vacating the premises.

Its columns have also developed cracks at some places, he said. PTI COR GK