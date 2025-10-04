Celebrate elections in festive spirit: EC tells political parties in Bihar

Patna, Oct 4 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday called upon political parties in Bihar to "celebrate" the upcoming state assembly elections "in a festive spirit".

The CEC, who is on a two-day tour of the state, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, reviewed preparations for the polls with officials, after seeking inputs from political parties' representatives.

Among the parties that sent delegations to meet the visiting Election Commission (EC) team were the BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI(M), CPI, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Bahujan Samaj Party, and Aam Aadmi Party.

According to an EC statement, most political parties were in favour of the polls being held "immediately after Chhath", the most popular festival of Bihar which falls later this month, and the process be completed "in as few phases as possible".

According to the statement, the political parties "thanked" the EC for "successful completion" of "historic" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, which, incidentally, has been cause of a major political controversy ahead of assembly polls.

The CEC asked political parties to remember that, as "significant significant stakeholder in a strong democracy", they were supposed to "fully participate" in the election "at every stage".

Stressing on the need for appointing polling and counting agents, the CEC asked the parties to join the voters in "wholeheartedly" celebrating elections "in a festive spirit." Later, the Commission held a meeting with officials from across the state for "a detailed review" that focused on "every aspect of election planning, EVM management, logistics, training of staff, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities".

The officials were instructed "to act with complete impartiality and ensure prompt resolution of complaints and grievances of political parties".

The officials were also directed "to monitor social media for fake news and to respond with appropriate legal action, if required". PTI NAC MNB