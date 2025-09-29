Celebrate festivals of states in Delhi to strengthen 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' feeling: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Delhi is a "mini India" where lakhs of people from different states live and called upon BJP workers to celebrate prominent regional festivals with them to strengthen the feeling of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and the country's unity.

Delhi is not just the capital of the country but also the capital of its cultural diversity, Modi said after inaugurating the Delhi BJP's new office building at DDU Marg.

"A mini India resides in Delhi. Lakhs of people from different states live here. Therefore, we should continuously strengthen the sentiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Best India) in Delhi," he said.

Citing the celebration of various regional festivals in the capital with fanfare, such as the Prakash Parva of the Sikh gurus, the 400th birthday of the brave warrior of Assam, Lachit Borphukan, Chhath, Durga Puja and Pongal, Modi said he had an opportunity to participate in some of these events.

It fills Indians with joy and immense pride when they are welcomed with Diwali lighting and greetings at the Singapore airport or when they see the heads of different countries lighting "diyas" (earthen lamps), he added.

"I appeal to the Delhi BJP workers to celebrate with fanfare the festivals of different parts of the country with the people of those states settled here. We should do it to make them realise that the sentiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is not merely a slogan but an expression of the feeling that the BJP is my family," Modi said.

Every festival of the country should become "a festival of India and Indianness", he said.

"It will also fulfil our ideals like patriotism with which we live," he added.

The prime minister also expressed faith in the Delhi BJP and its workers that they will work tirelessly to meet the expectations of people and realise the dream of making the city one of best world capitals.

After inaugurating the Delhi BJP office, Modi congratulated the party workers and said it was a moment of "new dreams and resolves".

"For us, BJP offices are no less than any devalaya (temple). These are strong links of the party with the ground and public aspirations. The BJP is in the government for service, not for power," he asserted.

Modi hoped that the Delhi BJP and the party's government in the capital will work should to shoulder to fulfil the expectations of people who brought the saffron party to power as well as to realise the dream of "Viksit Bharat" and "Viksit Delhi".

"We will have to make sustained efforts to ensure that the new Delhi BJP office is identified with jan sunwai (public hearing) and jan sewa (public service) and not with the facilities here. We will have to keep in mind that our workers will bring us the hopes and expectations of needy people. It should be our collective endeavour to ensure that their hopes come true," he said.

The sympathy and public service reflected through the decisions taken in this office will go a long way in benefitting the people of Delhi, the prime minister said.

"It is a big responsibility of every public representative sitting in this office to fulfil the expectations of the people of Delhi," he asserted.

Delhi is going through a transformation under the BJP government, Modi said, referring to the work done for slum dwellers' housing, Yamuna cleaning, the induction of electric buses, the improvement in schools and hospitals, among other initiatives.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the prime minister, saying he treats the people of the country and BJP workers like a parent treats his children, displaying motherly care as well as the strictness of a father through his landmark decisions.

"He guides us about the smallest things like practising yoga, using less cooking oil, using millets in food, reflecting his care, while he took big decisions like scrapping Article 370, triple talaq, conducting surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor with firmness and boldness that inspires every party worker," she said.

Gupta said it is an "amazing coincidence" that the new Delhi BJP office is located on DDU Marg, named after party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

She thanked the top BJP leadership for the new party office.