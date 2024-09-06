Celebrate Ganesh festival in eco-friendly way: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Sept 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday urged people to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly way while extending his greetings.

In a statement on the eve of the commencement of the ten-day festivities, Shinde expressed hope that the elephant-headed lord would shower blessings on everybody.

Heritage and culture of Maharashtra are on display during this festival, he said, and appealed people to preserve its legacy.

He also asked Ganesh devotees to extend assistance to the needy and deprived sections of society.

Maharashtra is India's growth engine, and the state will lead `Viksit Bharat' with the blessings of the deity, the chief minister said. PTI MR KRK