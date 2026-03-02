Celebrate Holi with dignity, harmony, avoid vulgar songs: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed people to celebrate Holi with dignity, avoid vulgar songs and refrain from using chemicals or force while applying colours, saying festivals bring joy only when observed in peace and harmony.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Bhakt Prahlad Shobhayatra' organised by Shri Shri Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti at Pandehata in Gorakhpur, he said Holika Dahan should be performed in a manner that does not cause inconvenience or damage to anyone's property.

"Holi songs should be sung in the true spirit of the festival. There should be no obscenity. Whenever vulgarity creeps into songs, it diminishes the significance of our festivals," he said, adding that every daughter, sister and trader should feel safe during the celebrations.

The chief minister said only colours and gulal should be used during Rangwali Holi, and mud and chemicals must be avoided.

"Do not apply colour on someone's face forcibly. There may be elderly people, children, the sick or families going through grief who may not wish to participate. No one should be compelled," he said.

Adityanath also urged people to ensure that Holika Dahan is organised at a safe distance from homes and establishments to prevent any damage.

Holi symbolises the triumph of order over chaos and truth over falsehood. Referring to the mythological story of Prahlad and Holika, he said society must remain vigilant against corruption, anarchy and negativity, likening them to "Holika" that must be consigned to flames, he said.

The CM said that just as Lord Vishnu took the Narasimha avatar to end tyranny, society must remain firm against mafia, terrorism and disorder to protect the righteous.

Adityanath also spoke about redevelopment works in the Pandehata area, describing it as a "heritage corridor" that has been widened and redesigned.

He said the locality, once marked by narrow lanes and congestion affecting traders and devotees of the Kalibari temple, is being transformed into one of the most attractive corridors of the city.

"Nobody has to be displaced for development. The effort is to ensure that people prosper and get opportunities to expand their businesses," he said, adding that shopkeepers affected by space constraints would be accommodated in a nearby new complex at reasonable rents.

He thanked local residents and traders for supporting the redevelopment initiative and said development progresses from the grassroots upwards.

The chief minister claimed that earlier, festivals in Uttar Pradesh were often marked by tension and curfews, but the situation has changed.

"Today there is no curfew, no riots. There is an atmosphere of security and trust," he said.

Referring to ongoing Holi celebrations in Mathura and adjoining areas, he said lakhs of people, including tourists, have been participating in festivities in places such as Vrindavan, Barsana and Nandgaon without any disturbance.

Adityanath said festivals strengthen social harmony and unity. "Holi is a festival of social cohesion. All differences and bitterness should be forgotten," he said, extending greetings to the people of the state.

Gorakhpur MP and BJP leader Ravi Kishan Shukla was also present on the occasion. He lauded Adityanath for bringing major deals and MoUs worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Singapore and Japan during his recent four-day visit to these countries. PTI KIS NB NB