Celebration cut short: Indore woman's birthday journey ends in Air India disaster

Indore, June 13 (PTI) In a tragic twist of fate, an Indore woman's loving gesture to celebrate her husband's birthday ended in unthinkable sorrow. Harpreet Kaur Hora advanced her flight to London, only to become one of the 241 passengers on the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad.

For Harpreet, a 28-year-old IT professional working in Bengaluru, the journey to London was meant to be a joyous reunion as her husband, Robbie Hora, also an IT professional, awaited her arrival there.

Initially, Harpreet had planned to fly on June 19 but a desire to make his special day unforgettable prompted her to switch to the earlier flight.

"She had made plans to go to London on June 19," recounted her distraught father-in-law's brother, Rajendra Singh Hora.

"However, she booked a ticket on the ill-fated flight to celebrate Robbie's birthday... The couple also had plans to tour Europe. Everything changed in a matter of seconds. It has been devastating for the family." The London-bound flight tragically crashed into a building shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, leaving only one survivor.

This is destiny. All the personal dreams and hopes have vanished in the disaster, a testament to how quickly life's most cherished plans can be shattered, said another of her relatives.

The brother of the father-in-law recalled that Harpreet had just visited her parents in Ahmedabad before heading to London.

"It was meant to be a happy stopover," he said while tears rolled down.

"Just before she boarded the flight, we all wished her well on our family WhatsApp group for her London trip. She replied to everyone, thanking us. She was so excited." "Harpreet was incredibly happy about going to London, but in a matter of moments after the plane took off, everything changed. We lost her," he said.

He expressed hope that the cause of this plane crash would be investigated. "We and everyone who lost their loved ones need to know why this happened. So many families have lost their loved ones in this tragedy," he said.