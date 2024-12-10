Celebration over police job turns into tragedy as four friends die in road accident

Latur (Maha), Dec 10 (PTI) Four men in their twenties, returning after celebrating a friend's selection in the State Reserve Police Force, died after their car collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Beed district on early Tuesday morning.

The accident took place at Waghala near Ambajogai, police said.

Azim Pashamiya Shaikh (30), resident of Karepur village, was recently selected for the SRPF, and he and five of his friends visited Manjarsumbha on Monday night for celebration, said an official.

On the way back, their car collided with a truck on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Latur road.

Balaji Shankar Mane (27), Deepak Dilip Savare (30) and Farukh Babu Miya Shaikh (30) died on the spot, while Hrithik Hanumant Gaikwad (24) succumbed at hospital.

Azim Pashamiya Shaikh and Mubarak Sattar Shaikh (28) sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital in Ambajogai.

A pall of gloom descended over Karepur village when the news came.

Police have registered an accident case and further probe is underway. PTI COR KRK