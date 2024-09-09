'Celebration time,' Stalin tells cadres on DMK's 75th founding anniversary

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) 'Let us celebrate', DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin told his party cadres on Monday as the party is set to commemorate its 75th anniversary soon.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, founded on September 17, 1949, a great political movement, is set to complete 75 years of its service to the people, Stalin said in a statement.

To mark the occasion, it was decided in the recent district secretaries meeting, that party veterans would hoist the party flag on renovated poles in their respective areas.

"Let the two colour (black and red) party flag that flutter across the streets fly high in our homes," Stalin said, 'let us celebrate and hoist the party flag in our homes and offices.' The party, founded by Dravidian icon CN Annadurai to implement through laws and schemes the ideology of reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy, was guarded and nurtured by 'Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar,' (Tamil scholar, the artist) the CM noted. PTI VGN KH